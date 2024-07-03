Jerry Lowe, Jamestown

Jerry Lowe 63 of Jamestown, TN passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2024.

He is survived by his loving wife Evangelist Lucy Lowe, sons Josh Lowe, and Donald Lowe, and daughter Patricia Lowe; stepson, Jason Jones & wife Wendy, Toccoa, Ga., stepdaughter Sharon York, Alt Colorado.

Sisters Ollie Taylor & husband Sammie of Petros, TN; Haley Taylor of Winfield, TN. His brother Billy Lowe & wife Linda of Clinton, TN;

Eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews.

Jerry is preceded by his father Turney Lowe & mother Myrtle Phillips Lowe of Petros, TN; His sisters Dorothy Lowe; Hazel Byrge, and Dellie Trammell; His brothers Ernest Lowe, Walter Lowe, and Glen Lowe.

A lot of special pastors and special people that Jerry loved (too many to name) and was close to that he spoke very highly of.

Jerry loved God & his family dearly. He loved being a part of Crusaders for Christ Ministry with his wife Evangelist Lucy Lowe. Jerry especially loved spreading the word of God through songs and sermons wherever they were called to go.

He loved his church family, fishing, telling stories, spending time with his family (especially watching Scooby-Doo & Home Alone with grandson, Jaron Jones) & laughing while living life to the fullest.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2024, from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Darlene Shadrick and Bro. Preston Lowe officiating. Interment will follow in the Byrd cemetery in Sunbright, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jerry Lowe.

