Jerry Lou Rosser Hall Eblen, 77

Jerry Lou Rosser Hall Eblen was born October 3, 1946, at Harriman Hospital to O.D. and Eltha Rosser. Jerry passed away on July 4, 2024, after an extended illness. Jerry was of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Max D Rosser. Jerry attended South Harriman School for 11 years. Graduated from Harriman High School in 1964 due to the annexation of South Harriman by the City of Harriman. She attended McKinsey Business School in Chattanooga. She worked for a trucking company in Georgia. She later worked for Roane State Community College for several years. She then worked at K-25 site until retirement.

Jerry is survived by son Travis J. Hall, granddaughter Bronwen Hall, first husband Jim Hall,

Husband Eugene Eblen, stepsons Dwight Eblen, and Charles Eblen, step-grandchildren Chance Eblen, Brasher Eblen, Jordan Eblen, Andrew Eblen, and Dr. Madison Eblen Keelty, and fur baby Tabatha. Jerry enjoyed life and lived it to its fullest. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Sweetwater and Senior Home Care Services and especially Tanya Simmons for all their excellent service.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside service will follow at Willard Park Cemetery with Chaplain Mike Justice officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Eblen Family.

