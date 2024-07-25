Jeffery David Waldo, 24, Rockwood

Jeffery David Waldo, age 24 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024. He was born on November 17, 1999. He loved his family and his children were his life. He enjoyed being outside, especially riding, fishing, and being on the lake anytime he could be.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Tammy Earline Jenkins; grandparents: Tom & Opal Waldo, and Earl & Doris Jenkins.

He is survived by:

Children: Paisley Faith Waldo, Jeffery Raylan Earl Waldo, and Grayson Ray Waldo

Father: Jefferey Ray Waldo

Mother: Nicole Jenkins (Torey Works)

Siblings: Michael Waldo, Brooklyn Ferguson, Gabriel Works, Gauge Works, and Decklyn Works

Uncle: Billy Jenkins “Uncle Boo” and Ryan Jenkins

Aunts: Patty Isham, Whitney Fuentes (Carlos), and Peggy Brown

Nieces & Nephews: Peyton, Braden, Nathan, Roman Pressley

Cousin: Athena Coffey

Special Friends: Ronnie Ferguson, Austin Steelman

and a host of others

Family and friends will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2024, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Eagle Furnace Baptist Church Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jeffery David Waldo.

