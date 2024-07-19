James J. “JJ” Powers, Knoxville

James J. “JJ” Powers, age 51, of Knoxville passed away at the Tennova North Hospital on July 17, 2024.

JJ is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah “Debbie”.

He is survived by his Children: Cortney Sturgill (Andrew) and Tyler Powers (Casey); Grandchildren: Coltin, Zaydan, Maddisyn, Zoey, and Anderson; Mother: Becky Hawkins Quattlebaum and Father: James Powers (Vicki); Sister: Kim Morrison (Joey), Niece: Haley; Nephew: Brandon and a special Aunt Lois Gregg. As well as a host of family and friends who will mourn JJ’s passing.

Visitation: Friday, July 19, 2024, from 5-7 pm at Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top, TN, with funeral service to follow with Rev. Glen Marlow and Rev. Stanley Hawkins officiating.

Graveside Service: Family and Friends will meet on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 10:15 am at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rocky Top, TN for an 11 am interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for JJ.

