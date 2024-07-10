James Edward Harness Sr, Rocky Top

News Department 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 24 Views

James Edward Harness Sr., age 80 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on July 8, 2024. James was born January 28, 1944, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Thomas Harness and Lillie Rutherford. James enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas Harness and Lillie Rutherford, his wife Viner Davis Harness, daughters, Wendy Seiber, Dolly Jacks, and Carla Harness, son, James Harness Jr., sisters, Margie Craig and Rosa Lee Hooks, and brothers, Tommy, Glen, and Leon Poore.

Survivors:

Sons                    Roy Lynn Harness (Kennethjean) of Clinton, Tennessee

                            Freddy Wayne Harness (Naomi) of Fratersville, Tennesseee

Brothers              Joe (Debbie) Harness of Rocky Top, Tennessee

Sisters                Carol Lurh

                           Ann Wilson of Briceville, Tennessee

                           Brenda Tinker of Briceville, Tennessee

                          Joyce Patterson of Clinton, Tennessee

                          Mary Faye Nolan of Rocky Top, Tennessee

                          Debbie (Steve) Wood of Columbus, Ohio

Along with many grandkids, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation:  5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN with Rev. Danny Lawson

Interment: 11:00 AM, Friday, July 12, 2024, at Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN. 

About News Department

Check Also

Brenda Lawson Dowker Peppers, 74

Ms. Brenda Lawson Dowker Peppers was born Brenda Lawson on May 17, 1950, to Clyde …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.