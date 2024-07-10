James Edward Harness Sr, Rocky Top

James Edward Harness Sr., age 80 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on July 8, 2024. James was born January 28, 1944, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Thomas Harness and Lillie Rutherford. James enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas Harness and Lillie Rutherford, his wife Viner Davis Harness, daughters, Wendy Seiber, Dolly Jacks, and Carla Harness, son, James Harness Jr., sisters, Margie Craig and Rosa Lee Hooks, and brothers, Tommy, Glen, and Leon Poore.

Survivors:

Sons Roy Lynn Harness (Kennethjean) of Clinton, Tennessee

Freddy Wayne Harness (Naomi) of Fratersville, Tennesseee

Brothers Joe (Debbie) Harness of Rocky Top, Tennessee

Sisters Carol Lurh

Ann Wilson of Briceville, Tennessee

Brenda Tinker of Briceville, Tennessee

Joyce Patterson of Clinton, Tennessee

Mary Faye Nolan of Rocky Top, Tennessee

Debbie (Steve) Wood of Columbus, Ohio

Along with many grandkids, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN with Rev. Danny Lawson

Interment: 11:00 AM, Friday, July 12, 2024, at Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN.

