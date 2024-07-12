James D (Jim) Nabors, formerly of Wartburg, passed on Dec 10, 2023, at his home in Vereda Batea, Guarne, Colombia. Jim held dual citizenship.

He is preceded in death by his wife Debra Thomas Nabors, father Clarence (Johnny) Nabors, mother Annette McPeters Nabors Moore, stepfather Jack L Moore and “brother” Thomas Long

He is survived by his wife Diana Patricia cano Jaramillo Nabors, stepdaughter Sofia de Moya cano Jaramillo (Port Richey Fl), stepson Jorge cano Jaramillo (Columbia). Stepchildren- Tracy Kimbro Smith (Wartburg), Brian Kimbro (Murray Ky), Jennifer Kimbro, Jacob Kimbro and Jennifer Kimbro of Wartburg.

Brothers John Nabors (Becky) Wartburg, Jack (Jay) Moore jr. and special nephew Tommy Moore Harriman and special friend Jamey Collins (Knoxville) “Sisters” Terry Long (Susan) Albuquerque NM and Susan Long Woody (Jimmy) Wartburg. Many friends and relatives from around the world.

Jim was a world traveler. His work took him around the world several times. He often joked about being a member of the 2-million-mile club with Delta and meant it.

Jim was always full of life and quick with a joke even after suffering a stroke several years ago.

He loved the outdoors, especially the mountains where he built his home in Colombia.

He said that it reminded him of E Tennessee but with better weather.

He enjoyed music both recorded and live as well as playing the mandolin.

His ashes are interned at his home in Columbia alongside his sister-in-law, Maria Cecilla cano Jaramillo.

Jim was of the Catholic faith.

A Celebration of Life will be held July 20th from 3-5 PM at The LilyPad Hopyard and Brewery Lancing TN

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...