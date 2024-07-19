James A. Petty, Rockwood

James A. Petty, 75, of Rockwood, TN, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center. James was born in Illinois on May 30th, 1949, and grew up in the Manito area. On April 19, 1964, while visiting the First Baptist Church of Manito he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. Soon after that, he surrendered his life to serving the Lord. After graduating high school, he moved to Pontiac Michigan to attend Midwestern Baptist Bible College. He married Sandy Petty on December 19, 1970. After graduating college in May of 1972, they would serve the Lord together for over 50 years. The ministry would take them from Michigan, New York, Illinois, and then Tennessee. In 2001 James became the pastor of Clax Gap Baptist Church in Harriman where both him and his wife would serve for over 20 years until his retirement in December of 2021. James also taught for over 30 years in Christian education with the last ten years being at Mount Pisgah Christian Academy in Oliver Springs.

He loved reading and anything to do with American History or the New York Yankees.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Sandy Petty, parents James and DoraLea Petty, sister Jeri B. Prentice, and brother Jeff Petty.

He is survived by daughter Becky Taylor of TN son James Petty II of AZ grandsons Seth and Darius Taylor, and special grandchildren Tori Webster, Micah, and Noah Koski, sister Jan Harrion of IL brother John Petty of IL several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, July 19, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Randy Griffis and Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Graveside service will be Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 10 am in the Clax Gap Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Petty Family.

