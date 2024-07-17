Jackie Ray Bean, Rocky Top

Jackie Ray Bean, age 74, a resident of Rocky Top, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at Parkwest Hospital. Mr. Bean was born on January 29, 1950, in Knoxville, TN. He lived in Rocky Top. Mr. Bean was a loving father and grandfather. He attended service at Lone Mountain Church in Andersonville and Island Home Baptist Church in Norris. In addition to his family, he enjoyed reading, fishing, yard work, and a good cup of coffee.

He is preceded in death by his father Rev. Harold R.L. Bean, Mother Mary Elizabeth Bean, loving wife Monie Bean, brother Fletcher Roy Bean, daughter Tina Michelle Bean, niece Susan E. Simpson, and nephew Bobby Kent Bean.

He is survived by his wife Jackie Abston Bean, his son Rev. Jackie Bean, and wife Reeya of Heiskell, his son Jeffery Dewayne Bean and wife Janet of Knoxville, his son Homer Douglas Bean, and wife Christina, of Lake City. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Eric Bean, Amber Bean, Alice Bean, Jonathan Sellers, Anjalee Bean, Sonia Bean, Robin Sellers, David Bean, Elina Bean, and Michael Lee. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and his brothers, Rev. Homer and Mary A. Bean Robert and Janet D. Bean and Sister-in-law Janet Marie Bean, and a host of Nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2024, at Jones Mortuary. Jackie will lie in State from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Island Home Baptist Church in Norris, TN. Jackie’s funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Rev Freddie Bean and Rev. Jackie Bean officiating. The interment will follow the funeral service at the Miller Cemetery in Norris.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jones Mortuary.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN in serving the Jackie Bean family.

