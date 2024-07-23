Homicide Suspect in Custody

UPDATE: Wanted Juan Carlos Diaz Perez has been taken into custody. He was located and arrested near the Oak Ridge Quarry by the U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force. Diaz Perez is being transported back to Knoxville.

The KPD appreciates the U.S. Marshals Service, Oak Ridge Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the 7th Judicial Drug Task Force for their assistance.

The victim from the murder at a home in the 1200 block of Mercer Street has been identified as Suceli Perez, 18. It is believed that the victim died by blunt force trauma, pending Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...