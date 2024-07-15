Hilda Ruth Jordan Williams, 92, Harriman

Hilda Ruth Jordan Williams, 92, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2024, in her home in Harriman, TN. Born in Raeford, NC, she was the daughter of Jeptha and Sallie Jordan. After receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education from Wake Forest University, Hilda served as an educator in Eastern North Carolina, Harriman City Schools, Manpower Development Training, and Roane State Community College. She was an active member of Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, serving in many roles over the years.

She is survived by her children: Hooper Williams (Kimberly) of Brevard, NC, and Ruth Williams of Harriman, TN, grandchildren: Allie, Olin (Arin), and Lei Williams and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Irma Randall, Julius Jordan, Milton Jordan, and Riley Jordan.

A small family service is planned for a later date in Raeford, NC.

