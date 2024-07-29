Helen Putz, Wartburg

Helen Putz, age 78, of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2024. She was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church and spent several years working in the Christian school there. She loved to sing gospel songs and sang with several groups through the years. She loved reading her Bible, working with her flowers, and watching the hummingbirds.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Estie Woods, infant siblings Mary Magdalene, Dolly, and Charles; brothers James, Gary “Pete” and Robert Woods; sisters June Francis and Betty Hawn.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Don Putz, and her son, Jeff Putz. Brothers Leslie (Diane), Stanley (Cathy), and Wayne (Pam) Woods; sisters Charlene Hall, Gail Walker, and Barbara Hall; sister-in-laws Gail Woods and Sandee (Brian) Collins; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friend, Aunt Margie.

The family will receive friends at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 29th. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Clayton Duncan officiating. Graveside service will be Tuesday, July 30th at 11 a.m. at Morgan Memorial Gardens, Wartburg, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Helen Putz.

