Helen “Joanne” King, Oak Ridge

Helen “Joanne” King, of Oak Ridge, passed on July 14, 2024, surrounded by her extended family.

Joanne was a devoted homemaker who dedicated her life to her family, friends, and others with unwavering love and care. A woman of grace and wisdom, she was a pillar of strength for her family, friends, and the community.

She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, William Robert “Bill” King, her father, Orra Franklin Hartle, mother, Gladys Anna Hartle, brother, Jack Hartle, sister-in-law, Jo Ann Evans Hartle, sister-in-law, Maxine Elizabeth Hartle (husband, Frank), son-in-law, John Greene Moore (wife, Joycelyn), nephew, Craig Hartle, nieces Dawn Marie Janes, and granddaughter, Jacqualyn Susanne King. She is survived by her son, Ross King (Jodie Federer), daughters, Ginger Cruze (husband, Randy), Joycelyn Moore (Michael Jackson), Pam Minch (husband, Sean), grandchildren, Jordan Cruze (wife, Annie), Alex King, Cailin Cruze (Arin Conrad), Skylar Weaver (husband, Tyler), Blake Moore (Taylor Merz), Chase Terry (Sydny Denton), and her great-granddaughters Emmie and Libby Cruze (parents, Jordan and Annie Cruze).

Joanne met Bill when he was transferred to her high school during their freshman year. They met in chorus where Joanne was the accompanist. Joanne was Bill’s accompanist ever since that day. Joanne graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics. Her knowledge and skills enriched the lives of those around her, creating warm and welcoming spaces filled with loved and care. She held her first education position in West Branch, Iowa as a Home Economics Teacher prior to starting a family.

After several moves, due to Bill’s career, the Kings settled in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Their union was a testament of enduring love, mutual respect, and unwavering support. Together, they built a legacy of family values, kindness, and compassion including their heart-felt music ministry for several decades in the Oak Ridge area. They presented music programs at hundreds of weddings, funerals, special events, churches, and assisted living centers, and nursing homes as they blessed many individuals with their musical talents. They were members of the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church from 1971 until the present time and were very active in the church choir for many years while Joanne was also a member of the bell choir for 20 years. In addition to Joanne’s time in church, she was also a member of the Oak Ridge Chapter of the American Association of University Women. She was an active member since 1979 and held a variety of positions during this time period. She served as the telephone chairman, hospitality chairman, program chair committee as well as an elected secretary.

In the fall of 1995, she started a read-aloud program for kindergarten children at Woodland Elementary. This program helped students with first-grade readiness including assisting with the challenge of reading. She was a member of the Epicurean Dinner Group and often shared her culinary skills with others. Joanne ran a small catering service, specializing in cakes, with her friend Corkie Staley for several years. She organized a Birthday Club Celebration at Callahan Towers, supported by First Methodist Church, for 15 years. Sewing has also been a passion for Joanne and she made bridesmaid dresses for her three daughters’ weddings. She also made her grandchildren’s baptismal dresses and satin suit. She also crocheted baby blankets and sewed patchwork quilts out of gently warn blue jeans. Rest in peace Joanne, your legacy of warmth and unconditional love will continue to inspire and guide us.

A celebration of Life will be held at the First Methodist United Methodist Church, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike (865) 483-3257, on Saturday, July 27, 2024. The family will receive friends in the parlor of the Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m., and the Celebration of Life will take place in the Church Sanctuary at 11:00 a.m. with the Graveside Service following the Celebration of Life. The services will be live-streamed through the First United Methodist website.

The family requests that Memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge or to a charity of their choice in her name. An online guestbook can be signed at

www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

