Helen Benton, Lancing

Mrs. Helen Benton, age 89 of Lancing, passed away at her home Tuesday, July 23, 2024, with her family by her side. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Helen was a faithful member of Bethel-Grace Church in Lancing.

She was preceded in death by her husband: John Benton.

She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law: Buddy and Pat, Richard, and Darryl and Sabrina.

One daughter and son-in-law: Peggy and Bobby.

One sister: Patsy.

Along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends will meet at Bethel-Grace Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 26, 2024, for funeral services with Pastor Rick Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Island Ford Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Helen Benton.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

