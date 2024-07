ORPD is on scene investigating an incident in the West end near the Quarry. There will be heavy police activity in the area for the next several hours.

This is an investigation in conjunction with the Knoxville Police Department.

What we know right now is that a vehicle was found that belongs to a wanted suspect out of Knoxville in a possible homicide case.

We will stay on top of this and update this story when we learn more.

Police activity on the West end of Oak Ridge. (Photos courtesy of Tina Eads Sparks)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...