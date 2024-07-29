Harry Burton McCullough Jr, Knoxville (formerly of Harriman)

Mr. Harry Burton McCullough Jr, age 79 of Knoxville, formerly of Harriman, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024. He was born on February 28, 1945. Harry was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a diehard UT Vol fan in every sense of the word. Harry was also a graduate of Roane State Community College. He is preceded in death by his parents: Harry McCullough Sr & Salena Cash McCullough; siblings: Gilbert, Eddie, & Frances; step-son: Danny Mayton; and granddaughter: Sheena Mayton. He is survived by:

Step-daughter: Joyce Mayton

Step-son: Dennis Mayton

Granddaughter: Candace Mayton

Special Friends: Danny Shillings & Matt Shillings, Bryan & Kayla Tilley, Juliana, Miley, Dixie, and Memphis Isham, Cynthia Tilley, and Braxon Tilley.

Arrangements are incomplete and times will be announced once arrangements are finalized. 

