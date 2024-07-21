Hagerty Statement Calling for Biden to Resign

NASHVILLE, TN—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) today released the following statement calling for President Joe Biden to resign:

“This is an unprecedented and disgraceful crisis of presidential leadership. If President Biden isn’t capable of running for President, he cannot be capable of serving as President.

“He should resign and stop endangering the nation and stop risking the security and well-being of the American people.

“Whether or not Joe Biden is aware, the left-wing puppeteers of the Biden Administration have done serious damage to our nation—from inflation to a collapsed border, diminishing opportunity, and a deteriorating world—and it’s time to clean house, end the dysfunction and destruction, and rebuild America.”

