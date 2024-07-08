Gregory Steven Smith, 71, passed away on July 4 at home in Knoxville. Steve was born in Rogersville, Tennessee, in 1953 to Evelyn and Palmer Smith. After graduating as valedictorian from Rogersville High School, he continued on to the University of Tennessee, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He met and married Ann in July 1975, and he reported to work at Union Carbide in 1978, ultimately working at the Y-12 plant until the time of his passing, supporting the mission of Oak Ridge for over 45 years. Steve was a Professional Engineer and was fortunate to love his career and his coworkers. He truly looked forward to going to work every day.

Outside of work, Steve was a voracious reader and polymath. Though he was particularly interested in American and Tennessee history, there was no topic where he couldn’t find something interesting to learn and share with others. He also loved music and could beat almost anyone in a match of “Name that Tune.” Steve was a devoted husband and father, and his gentle demeanor and boundless intellect made him an extraordinary person, deeply cherished and respected by friends and family. He had a great sense of humor, and even amongst all his incredible attributes, none will be missed so much as his quick wit and his wide smile.

He is survived by his wife, Ann, of 48 years, his daughter and son-in-law, Jordan Rae and Matt Kelly, of Arlington, Virginia, Matt’s mother, Susan Kelly, of Damascus, Maryland, his brother, Jeff (Darlene) Smith, of Rogersville, his in-laws Bernice (Gale) Sigler, Regina Winstead, and Darrell (Karen) Winstead all of Morristown, and his niece and nephews Aaron (Katie) Sigler of Maryville, Steve (Ruby) Smith of Knoxville, Ashley (Nick) Lawson of Rogersville, and Cody (Laura) Calfee of Newport.

A receiving of friends and family will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Calhoun’s in Oak Ridge. Please use the Events Center entrance door.

