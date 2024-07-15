Good Neighbors Shoppe renews support of RSCC with $20,000 gift to Roane State Foundation

Brad Jones 8 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 17 Views

Pictured in the photo (L-R): Scott Niermann, executive director of Roane State Foundation, and Leslie Capozzoli, volunteer and member of the Good Neighbors Shoppe Board of Directors.

A Loudon County resale store has once again provided a grant to help award scholarships to Loudon County students enrolled at Roane State. 

The grant for $20,000 was provided to Roane State Foundation earlier this summer and will be used to fund the equivalent of 20 scholarships at $1,000 each in the upcoming academic year. The Good Neighbors Shoppe also donated the same amount to the Foundation in 2023.

“We’re so grateful to the Good Neighbors Shoppe for its continued support of our mission to put students first,” said Roane State Foundation Executive Director Scott Niermann. “Helping economically disadvantaged students is a critical need in Loudon County, one of Tennessee’s fastest-growing areas. These scholarships can remove financial barriers so that students can achieve their goals.”

“We see the need in our area and know that access to higher education is so important to the success of our citizens,” said Leslie Capozzoli, volunteer and member of the Good Neighbors Shoppe Board of Directors. “We are proud to partner with Roane State to assist students in Loudon County and give back to our community.”

The all-volunteer, nonprofit thrift shop is located at 420 Leeper Parkway in Lenoir City and has been in existence for over 20 years. During that time, the shop has donated more than $7,000,000 to Loudon County organizations and individuals in need.

To learn more about Good Neighbors Shoppe, visit gnshoppe.org.

Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit roanestate.edu or call (865) 882-4554.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Fatal Vehicle Fire on Interstate Leads to Traffic Delays

A tragic incident occurred earlier today near Harriman when a vehicle ran off the interstate …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.