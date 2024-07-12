George Russell, Kingston

George Russell, 80, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away on July 9th, 2024, at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, following a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his beloved wife and family.

Vinet George Russell was born on December 1, 1943, at Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood to Vinet and Frances (Neal) Russell. He graduated from Roane County High School in 1961 and met his lifelong sweetheart, Carolyn McPeters, at the Bounty Drive-In in Midtown, TN, the following year. George and Carolyn were wed on April 16th, 1965. They were blessed with the births of a son, Steven, and a daughter, Kellye. They recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.

George will be remembered and cherished as a loving husband, a proud father and grandfather (Pa Pa), and as a caring and kind man who was welcoming to everyone he met. George was employed at the TVA Kingston Steam Plant and then retired from a career at the TVA Watts Bar Nuclear Plant. He enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR racing, the Tennessee Volunteers, and was an avid automobile enthusiast.

George was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston, TN

George is survived by his wife, Carolyn; son, Steven (Karen) Russell of Kingston; daughter, Kellye (Jim) Sliger of Rockwood; grandchildren, Parker and Katie Russell of Kingston; in-laws Dick (Jane) McPeters, Hutch McPeters, Evelyn (Jim) Irving, Marian Byrge, Judy (Lamar) Anderson, Donna Crisp, Reta (Ken) Moore and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Vinet and Frances Russell, his mother and father-in-law, Mattie and Inman McPeters, Fee (Tom) Hendrix, Roy (Joann) McPeters, Opal (Robert) McKinney, Norma (Jerry) Patterson and his lifelong friend, Austin Payne.

Funeral arrangements are being attended to by the Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston, where the family will receive visitors on Saturday, July 13th, between the hours of 5 and 7 P.M. The funeral will follow immediately thereafter at 7 P.M. The burial will take place at 2 P.M. on Sunday, July 14th, at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

“We have lost a great man and Heaven has gained an angel that will watch over us all.” Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Russell Family.

