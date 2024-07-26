Gene A. Barboza, Oak Ridge

Gene A. Barboza, 79 of Oak Ridge died July 21, 2024, with his sweet wife, Beverly (Patterson) Barboza by his side.

He was born November 28, 1944, in Massachusetts, the son of Jerome and Martha (Pereira) Barboza.

His love for New England always remained deep in his heart after his move to East Tennessee in 1979 where he remained until his death.

Gene proudly served his country with the U.S. Army in the early years of the Vietnam War.

He served as the president of First American Bank in Crossville, TN until his retirement in 1996.

Gene and Beverely celebrated 38 years of marriage in June.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Steven Barboza, and his son Michael Gene Barboza.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Beverly (Patterson) Barboza are his daughters, Donna Marie (Barboza) Long,

Lana Barboza-Lum, Sandra Barboza, and a stepdaughter Tonya (Welch) Widener;

Five grandchildren, Camden Long, Caitlin Long, Amelia Lum, Hannah (Newman) Pyles, and Rebakah (Newman) Nation.

Those who wish to remember Gene in a special way please make donations in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project @ woundedwarriorproject.org

Services may be planned at a later date

