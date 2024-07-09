Gary Riggs, Rockwood

Mr. Gary Riggs, age 76 of Rockwood passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He served in the US Army. Gary worked many years with Morgan County Sheriffs Department, Roane County EMS, and West Roane County Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Clyde & Effie Riggs

He is survived by his Life partner: Melissa McGaha

Son & daughter-in-law: Sean & Evonne Riggs.

Stepdaughters: Amber McGaha and Ashley & Aaron Bennett.

Brother & sister-in-law: Danny & Mary Jane Riggs.

Grandchildren: Madison McGaha and Matthew Bedingfield.

Nephew: Matthew Riggs.

Niece: Amanda Riggs.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family and friends will meet on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services with Bro. Phil Poe officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gary Riggs during this time.

