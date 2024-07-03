Gary Alan Anderson, Harriman

Mr. Gary Alan Anderson, age 63 of Harriman passed away at his home on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Gary served our country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed fishing and driving the country back roads.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Elmo and Dorothy Jean (Shetterly) Anderson;

Brother, David Anderson.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Shirley Bowling Anderson of Harriman, and son, Kristian Alan Anderson;

Cousin and best friend, Darrell Harness, and his children, Payton and Jake.

Gary chose cremation with no services to be held.

