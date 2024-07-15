Fredrick Joe Seiber Sr “Freddy Joe”, Oliver Springs

Fredrick Joe Seiber Sr “Freddy Joe”, age 79 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Freddy Joe was born on December 26, 1944, in Frost Bottom to the late Walter and Ashia Seiber.

Freddy Joe was a member of Friendly Welcome Baptist Church.

He worked as a carpenter alongside of his brothers. He enjoyed camping and fishing, but his passion was coon hunting, winning many championships in Tn, Ky, and Ohio. He took pride in breeding and training champion coon dogs and teaching all four of his children to hunt. The only thing he loved more than his dogs was his wife of 59 years, Bobbie.

He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ashia Phillips Seiber.

Brothers Jimmy Seiber and Mitchell Seiber.

Sisters Wanda Fritts and Kathy Freels.

A great granddaughter Willow Booker.

He is survived by his wife Bobbie Seiber

Sons: Joe Seiber (Tammy) of Clinton, Billy Seiber (Toscha) of Oliver Springs

Daughters: Lee Whalen (David) of Harriman

Jane Crumley (Donnie) of Oliver Springs.

By 5 grandkids:

Megan Avila (Ful), Destiny Phillips (Austin), Tabitha Morrison (Chase) Lindsey Seiber (CeeDee), Andrew Seiber (Faith)

By 6 great-grandchildren: Finley, Mateo, Blayde, Asher, Jayson, and Salem.

Brothers, Steve Seiber (Susie), Dale Seiber (Kathy), Benny Seiber (Kathy). Jay Seiber (Brigitte) all of Oliver Springs.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and many special friends.

A Graveside service for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 12 noon in the Seiber Family Cemetery, Frost Bottom with the Rev. J.J. Patterson officiating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...