Faye Golden, Kingston

Faye Golden of Kingston, TN, passed away on July 24, 2024, just a few days before her 90th birthday. Faye loved Jesus her whole life and is now with Him in glory. Faye was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingston. Faye loved her family and loved spending time with them. She was a creative person enjoying quilting, sewing, and crafts. Most of her employment years were with Walmart where she made lasting friendships with those she worked with.

She is survived by her daughter, Joy Dunaway (Jack), Kingston, TN; sister, Freddie Joan Bushaw (Ken), Longmont, CO; brothers, Jim Smith, Clinton, TN; Joe Smith (Cynthia), Clinton, TN; nieces, Valerie Schroeder, Monroeville, AL; Kandy Frazier, Pembroke, MA; Jill Pate, Jemison, AL; Lindsey Smith, Clinton, TN; Nephews, Mark Stepp, Walland TN; Tom Bushaw, Ledyard, CT; Matthew Smith, Clinton TN; Adam Smith, Oak Ridge, TN; Cody Smith, Clinton, TN.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father – Atlas Smith and Charles Smith. Also, by sisters – Helen Stepp, Jean Vowell, and Jane Copeland.

Celebration of Life Service is July 29, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston, with Minister Frank Lambdin officiating. Friends will be received from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Service at 1:00 pm with burial to follow at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Golden Family.

