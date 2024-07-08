Fatal Vehicle Fire on Interstate Leads to Traffic Delays

A tragic incident occurred earlier today near Harriman when a vehicle ran off the interstate into a wooded area and caught fire near the 346-mile-marker. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash, which happened around 8:30 AM, resulted in one fatality. Rescue squad members found one person in the burned vehicle, who was the lone occupant. The body was taken to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.

Due to the incident, traffic on the interstate was reduced to one lane for approximately two and a half hours, from 8:30 AM to around 10:45 AM.

The THP continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. More information will be provided as the official report is released.

