Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Highway 62, Victim Identified

Brad Jones 16 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

Update: A tragic accident occurred on Highway 62 at Old Batley Road at 10:43 AM.

A 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 75-year-old Connie West collided with a 2006 Dodge pickup truck driven by 84-year-old Dewey Ruble. Both vehicles were traveling west when Ruble attempted a left turn, resulting in the motorcycle striking the rear of the pickup. The motorcycle came to an uncontrolled rest on the left shoulder of the westbound lane, while the pickup truck came to a stop on the right shoulder of the eastbound lane.

West, who was wearing a helmet, received CPR at the scene but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Dewey Ruble and his passenger, 77-year-old Lewanda Ruble, both wearing seatbelts, were unharmed. Dewey Ruble faces charges for driving on a revoked license.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) shut down the roadway for investigation until nearly 1 PM. The Oak Ridge Police Department (ORPD) managed traffic, while the Oak Ridge Fire Department (ORFD) provided medical assistance.

