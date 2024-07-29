Everette E. “Sonny” Robertson, Knoxville

Everette E. “Sonny” Robertson, age 84, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at his residence. Sonny was born March 28, 1940, in Vasper, Tennessee to the late Estel Earl Robertson and Willie Biggs Robertson. Sonny was a car enthusiast, gun enthusiast, and a member of the L.A. Cruizers Car Club. He retired from the US Air Force after many years of service to his country. Sonny was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Sonny is preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Jean Ward Robertson, and his brothers: Roger, Phillip, Donald, and David Robertson.

Survivors:

Wife Charlene Robertson of Knoxville

Daughters Lori White and husband Allen of Maryville

Karen Stokes and husband Chris of Lenoir City

Step Sons Randall Jones and Stacey of Knoxville

Jason Jones and Stevi of Bentonville, Arkansas

Grandchildren Andy, Tucker, Madeline, MiaKate, Rachel, Ethan, Emma, and Gavin

Great Granddaughter Emerson

Sisters-in-Law Connie Robertson

Ina Robertson

Kathy Robertson

Special Friend Beverly Hodson

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Monday, July 29, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 12:00 Noon, Monday, July 29, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Thompson officiating.

A Graveside Service will be held following the funeral service on Monday, July 29, 2024, at the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette with Military Honors presented by the Honor Guard of Campbell County.

