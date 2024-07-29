Everette E. “Sonny” Robertson, Knoxville

Everette E. “Sonny” Robertson, age 84, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at his residence. Sonny was born March 28, 1940, in Vasper, Tennessee to the late Estel Earl Robertson and Willie Biggs Robertson. Sonny was a car enthusiast, gun enthusiast, and a member of the L.A. Cruizers Car Club. He retired from the  US Air Force after many years of service to his country. Sonny was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Sonny is preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Jean Ward Robertson, and his brothers: Roger, Phillip, Donald, and David Robertson.

Survivors:
Wife                 Charlene Robertson of Knoxville

Daughters        Lori White and husband Allen of Maryville

                        Karen Stokes and husband Chris of Lenoir City

Step Sons        Randall Jones and Stacey of Knoxville

                        Jason Jones and Stevi of Bentonville, Arkansas

Grandchildren  Andy, Tucker, Madeline, MiaKate, Rachel, Ethan, Emma, and Gavin

Great Granddaughter  Emerson

Sisters-in-Law Connie Robertson

                          Ina Robertson

                          Kathy Robertson

Special Friend Beverly Hodson

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Monday, July 29, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 12:00 Noon, Monday, July 29, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Thompson officiating.

A Graveside Service will be held following the funeral service on Monday, July 29, 2024, at the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette with Military Honors presented by the Honor Guard of Campbell County.

