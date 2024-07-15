Everett James-Lynn Cain, 7 weeks old, Dutch Valley

Everett James-Lynn Cain, age 7 weeks passed away at his home in Dutch Valley on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Everett and Margie Daugherty and Dee Dee Bridges.

He is survived by his parents, Payton Bridges and Jamie Cain, II; Sister, Riley and Brother, Landon; Grandparents,  Brian Bridges, Randy Lynn Duncan, and Rebecca Holt; Great-grandparents, Kenneth and Sue Loy; Aunts and Uncles, Kristin Bridges, Andrew Duncan, and Peter and Michelle Holt; Great-Aunts, Judy Sampsel and Jenny Bridges; And a host of other family members and friends.

Cremation was chosen with no services planned at this time. Jackson Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

