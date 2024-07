Evelyn Faye Jones, 94, Saraland, AL

Evelyn Faye Jones, age 94, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Saraland, AL.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben L. Jones Sr and her son, Sammy Lee Cantrell.



She is survived by daughter Wilma Musselwhite (Wayne), and son Ruben L. Jones Jr. (Pam), daughters Diana Jones, and Patricia Hicks (Leroy), sons Terry Jones (Debbie) and Brad Jones (Sandy), and many grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren.



Receiving friends will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs, Tennessee. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Internment is at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 a.m.



Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Jones family.

