Ethel Stubbs DeVault, 99

Ethel Stubbs DeVault was born on June 8, 1925, and went Home to Heaven on June 28, 2024. She was born and raised in Oliver Springs, TN, later moved to Kingston, TN, and then moved to Metropolis, IL. Ethel was an outgoing Christian lady who loved her family, flowers, gardening, and going to church. She was extra special, strong-willed, and helped raise her younger siblings. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church where her brother pastored for many years.

She is preceded in death by parents: Lonnie Mack Sr. and Lillian Russell Stubbs, husband: Fred DeVault, daughter: Shirley Kay Henry, grandson: Jeff Lipert, brothers: George (Mona), Preacher Kenneth (Betty), Carl (Audrey), Lonnie Mack Jr., an infant brother Russell, and a sister: Polly Berry (Harry).

Ethel is survived by grandsons: Derick Lipert and Blaire Lipert, granddaughter: Jennifer Lipert, great-grandchildren (her greatest joy): Jessica, Victoria, Taylor, Emily, Ben, and Bea, along with several great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law: Dot Stubbs, several nieces and nephews, special neighbor and friend: Cindy Clapp, and special nieces “her girls”: Shelley, Janet and Charlotte that would visit often with her.

The family would like to thank PCM for all the love and care given to Ethel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rolling in Faith (P.O. Box 45, Metropolis, IL 62960) or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org).

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 3 pm at the Russell Family Cemetery in Oliver Springs, TN with Pastor Glenn Leffew officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the DeVault family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

