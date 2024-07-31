Emmanuel Malik Johnson, 29, Cookeville

Emmanuel Malik Johnson, better known as Manny, age 29 of Cookeville, TN passed away on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Cookeville, TN. He was an angel and a kindhearted special person that everyone loved. Also had a smile that would light up a room. Manny loved watching and playing football and also loved kids. He achieved many obstacles in his life that others said he wouldn’t be able to do. Manny was proud to be a soldier and served in the Army National Guard.

Manny is survived by his parents, Gary and Karen Harness of Clinton, TN; very special friend and Fiancé Sarah Jagneaux of Crossville, TN; stepchildren, Steven, Jason, and Moriah; brother, Calvin Harness and wife Wendy of Claxton, TN; sisters, Heather Holt and husband Brian of Clinton, TN, and Jennifer Phillips and Jacob Carroll of Clinton, TN; other brothers and sisters, Bennie Mayfield, Talisha Grant, Startricia Bethea, Leroy Anderson, Aubrey Mayfield, Thomas Mayfield, Ny’Aziah Blount. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a host of other friends.

Visitation for Manny will be Friday, August 2, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Eagle Bend Apostolic Church in Clinton, TN with his celebration of life to follow at 7:00 pm with Bishop David Triplett and Pastor Blake Miller officiating.

Graveside service for Manny will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN with Pastor Terry May officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Emmanuel Malik Johnson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...