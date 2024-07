Effie “Mae” DeStefano, Clinton

Effie “Mae” DeStefano of Clinton, TN passed away on July 19, 2024. She was born to parents Warren and Martha Taylor on January 16, 1948.

She is preceded in death by parents and husband Donald W. DeStefano, brother JC Taylor son in law Perry Gregg

Mae is survived by:

Daughters… Tonya Hunter, Michelle DeStefano, and Donna (Mark) Sexton

Grandchildren… Tara (Jim) Brannum, Lindsey DeStefano, Dustin Risden, Shelby (Peyton) Boles, Alicia (Sam) Daniels, Brock Shoopman, William Hunter, Mark Sexton, Marrisa Sexton

Great grandchildren… Riley, Charlie, Hunter, Colt, Bentley, Hadley, Callum, Parker, Sam, Grayson, and Tyrese

Brothers… Robert (Sharon) Taylor of Ohio, James (Shirley) Taylor Jerry (Patty) Taylor, Rick (April) Taylor

Many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 3:00-5:00 pm with funeral service at 5:00 pm. Eulogy and Prayer by Ben Neal

