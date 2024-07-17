Dr. Philip Jule Wenk, 98, Clinton

Dr. Philip Jule Wenk, age 98, of Clinton, passed away at his residence with his family by his side on Monday, July 15, 2024. He was born January 2, 1926, in Jackson, Tennessee, to the late Charles and Betty Wenk. He and his beloved wife Pat came to Clinton in January 1952 with their six-month-old son, Phil Wenk. Dr. Wenk was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in World War II, and came to Clinton, TN, following his naval service to practice dentistry. He practiced dentistry in Clinton for 60 years, tried to serve the Lord and his community, and was blessed to raise his family here in Clinton. He always thought Clinton was a wonderful place to live and said,” When he crossed the river bridge he never looked back.”

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Wenk; wife, Pat Wenk; sister, Dutchess Pickett; brother-in-law, Dr. Joe Rainey; sister-in-law, Mary Anne Peagler.

He is survived by his children, Dr. Phil Wenk & wife Brenda of Brentwood, Beth Fuqua of Franklin, and Anne Lyles & husband Greg of Clinton; grandchildren, Andrea Hardy & husband Scott, Alan Wenk & wife Barbie, Lindsay Sharma & husband Nevin, Ben Fuqua, Kate Munding & husband Nick, Rachel Klages & husband Eric, Becca Fuqua, and David Lyles; great-grandchildren, Caroline Hardy, Philip and Maggie Wenk, Jackson and Kennedy Munding, Ava and Emma Sharma; sister, Angela Vernoy & husband Bobby; several loving nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Ja’Nean Avans for her loving care and friendship with Dr. Wenk and his family.

The family will have a graveside service at 11:30 am, Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Grandview Memorial Garden with full military honors at the graveside. Officiating his graveside service will be Rev. Scott Wilks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Memorial United Methodist Church, 323 N. Main St., Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...