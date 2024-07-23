Oak Ridge – Dr. James Raymond Keiser, 81, departed this life on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville surrounded by his loving family.

Born December 5, 1942, in Alton, IL, Jim graduated with a B.S. in Science Engineering from Northwestern University and a Ph.D. in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla. He enjoyed an illustrious 50-year career in the Materials Science and Technology Division of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, too happily engaged in his work to find the time to retire. A fellow of ASM International and NACE International, he produced over 280 technical publications, held two patents, and won eleven “Best Paper” and many other awards. Jim also prioritized family time, including numerous Hawaii trips with his wife Judy and big family gatherings in the Smokies to celebrate their anniversary each November. He was an enthusiastic fan of sports (St. Louis Cardinals and Tennessee Vols) and a coach who mentored hundreds of Oak Ridge athletes throughout the years. He was also a long-time member of Kern Church.

He was Preceded in death by Parents Raymond and Elizabeth (Belcher) Keiser Sons Kerry Nelson, Bryan Keiser, and Bradley Keiser

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Judith (Freeman) Keiser of Oak Ridge, TN. He leaves behind five children: David (and Terri) Nelson of Franklin, TN, Jennifer Keiser (and Jay) Voas of Cumberland, RI, Sherry Nelson of Knoxville, TN, Kathryn (and James) Boullie of Oak Ridge, TN, and Sara Keiser-Mindrup (and Robert) of Oak Ridge, TN; 13 grandchildren: Bryan, Joshua, Cameron, and Mariah Nelson, Alex Lusk, Kerrin Lane, Tyler and Seth Boullie, Riley Voas, Finnley, William, Mitchell, and Demi Mindrup; and 8 great-grandchildren: Chloe Nelson, Ava and Luke Robinson, Scout and Jonas Nelson, Kaleigh and Kyndal Clabough and Reagan Lane. He is also survived by brother Phillip (and Kathleen) Keiser of Highland, IL, and sister Joan (and James) Machacek of Westfield, MA.

Special Thanks To Sarah Harder, FNP-BC, and Tennessee Cancer Specialists

In lieu of flowers, the family would gratefully appreciate memorial donations to Kern Church at 451 E Tennessee

Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 in Jim’s name.

The family will hold a visitation on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Kern Church from 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm with a memorial service at 3:00 pm. Coach Keiser’s former players are encouraged to bring or wear their jerseys.

