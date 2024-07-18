Dorothy Lou Heatherly Foust, 91

Dorothy Lou Heatherly Foust

September 20, 1932 – July 16, 2024

With great love and sorrow, our beloved Mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went to her heavenly home peacefully, on July 15, 2024, in short term hospice care at Oak Ridge Methodist Center. She was surrounded for 5 days with her family by her side. We sang, laughed, shared many memories and stories, most of all we heard her beautiful testimony about her salvation and her great faith. She had many names Mom, Granny, and Nan-Nan, she loved us fiercely and with her whole heart. Our lives will forever be changed with her not in it. We will miss her eternally, and Heaven received a beautiful Angel, and she will no longer be in pain and confusion.

Dorothy Lou Heatherly Foust was born September 20, 1932, to Father, Luther Heatherly, Sr. and Mother, Millie Terry Heatherly in Rocky Top, Tennessee. Dorothy was the youngest of five children.

Dorothy was an avid gardener, who loved all flowers and loved to watch them grow! She also loved to sew, crafting, quilting, canning and baking delicious cakes, pies, breads and cookies.

Dorothy was a 59-year member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Heiskell, Tennessee, where she worshipped her Lord and Savior with great faith, she also loved and was loved by her Church family,

She married the love her life Kenneth Foust on October 12, 1951, and added to their family two children Darlene and Mark.

Dorothy is proceeded in death by her loving husband Kenneth, her parents, sisters, Geraldine Ward, Mable Whitaker, Georgia Fritts and Brother Luther Heatherly, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Hamock, husband Mike, Son, Mark Foust, wife Tina, grandchildren, Stephanie Richardson, husband Alvis, and Jason Hamock, wife Danielle, all of Clinton, Tennessee. Lastly, Brittany McLane, husband Trey, of Powell, Tennessee.

Dorothy was also survived by her great-grandchildren, Paige, husband Jaycob, Alexandria, Teegan, Carson, Macie, and Kingsten.

The Visitation for our precious Mom will be at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Heiskell, Tennessee on Monday, July 22, 2024, from 5-7pm with the funeral starting at 7pm. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, starting at 11:00am at Piney Grove Baptist Church, We will be meeting at Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 10:30am and will leave for the procession to the cemetery.

Pall-bearers- Jason Hamock, Alvis Richardson, Carson Richardson, Trey McLane, Teegan Bolinger, Jaycob Harbin and Robby Walker. www.holleygamble.com

Ministers- Reverend Billy Moore and Reverend Bill Smith

All arrangements will be handled by Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee.

