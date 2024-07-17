Dorothy Jean “Dot” Davis, 75

Mrs. Dorothy Jean “Dot” Davis, age 76, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2024. Dot was a friend to all, to know her was to love her. Her unique sense of humor made her the funniest person in the room and kept her family laughing. She was a hard worker and made many friends from her time at Webbs Market. Dot enjoyed her time by attending flea markets and making friends from all over. She found joy in cooking and caring for others. She was a wonderful mother to her 4 kids and the best “Mamaw Dot” to her grandkids and great-grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Harold Davis.

Parents: Leslie & Edith Lamance.

Brothers: Charles Lamance and Randall Lamance.

Sisters: Joyce Russell, Patsy Snow, Donna Moates, and Kathy Wright Lamance.

She is survived by her two sons: Clint Davis and Jamie Davis.

Two daughters: Tammie Freeman and Katrina Poland & Kelvin.

Brother: Tony Lamance.

Sisters: Brenda & Bill Snow and Betty Daugherty.

8 Grandchildren: Cortney Clark, Casey Poland, Lyndsey Packett, Hunter Davis, Cole Davis, Stepanie Early, Hayden Davis, and Wesley Davis.

3 Great-Grandchildren: Colton, Cameron, and Kinley Clark.

Along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 P.M. led by Bro. Wayne Nelson. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Swan Pond Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Dorothy Jean “Dot” Davis.

