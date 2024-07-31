Don Pride, Rockwood

Bro. Don Pride, age 81 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born May 25, 1943, in Windrock and lived most of his life in this area. He retired from Y-12 as a Pipefitter after 30 years. He pastored several churches in the area with Caring Heart Baptist Church being the last church he pastored. He also ran a local food bank for over 7 years. He loved studying his bible, spending time with his animals, helping his son, Daniel, and mostly spending time with his family.

Don is preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Blannie Pride; brothers, Infant Brother, Lloyd “Wayne” Pride, and James “Jay” Pride.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Faye Pride; children, Donna Orr and husband Lee of Montevallo, AL, Daniel Pride of Rockwood; sister, Velda June Cushner and husband Steve of Anthem, AZ; grandchildren, Tyler Orr and wife Madison, Dakota Cornelius and husband Jake; great-grandchildren, Ella Orr, Caden Orr, Preston Cornelius, Millie Kerth, Raelynn Cornelius, Colter Cornelius, and Beckham Orr; other extended family members and special friends.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 8 pm with Bro. Taylor Adams officiating. A graveside service will be at 10 am on Monday, August 5, 2024, at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.

