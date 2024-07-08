Dollywood Tickets for Blood Donors at MEDIC Regional Blood Center

MEDIC Regional Blood Center, in collaboration with Dollywood, is offering free Dollywood tickets to blood donors from July 15th to 19th. The initiative aims to celebrate and reward everyday heroes who make a successful blood donation during this period.

Who: MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood

What: Dollywood Tickets for Blood Donors

When: July 15 – 19, Appointment Only

Where: Donor Centers and Mobile Drives

Why: With blood supplies running low this summer, Dollywood is joining MEDIC to encourage donations. Successful donors will receive Dollywood tickets, while deferred donors will get a coupon for Bruster’s ice cream.

Important Details:

Appointments are mandatory due to high demand, and walk-in donors will not be accommodated next week.

Donors should expect some wait times despite having appointments.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-521-2656.

No additional incentives will be provided to donors next week.

MEDIC serves as the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals across 23 counties, including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center. The blood, platelets, and plasma products currently in stock are critical for trauma events, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for use.

As an independent, nonprofit organization, MEDIC ensures that all donated products stay within East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, directly benefiting local communities. In contrast, donations made through other organizations are often distributed nationally.

MEDIC urges the community to support this vital cause, emphasizing that their contributions can save lives in their own neighborhoods.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...