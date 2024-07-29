Demcie Griffith, Oliver Springs

Demcie Griffith, age 84 of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 27, 2024, surrounded by his children. He was born in Robbins, Tennessee on February 26, 1940, to his late parents, Nora Griffith and Ardill Griffith.

Demcie was an electrician by trade and worked at Clark Forklift and Ford Motor Company in Georgia before moving back to Tennessee and working for Union Carbide/Martin Marietta in Oak Ridge. He retired in 2002. After retirement, it seemed that he worked even harder around his home or supporting friends and family in their projects.

Demcie is preceded in death by his wife and love of his life of almost 64 years, Sharon Prestriedge Griffith. In addition to his parents, Demcie is preceded in death by a sister, Christine Wolford, and three brothers: Claude Griffith, Odie Griffith, and Gaylon Griffith.

Demcie is survived by his four children: son Mark Griffith (Ashley) of Canton, Georgia, son Forrest Griffith (Kristy) of Oliver Springs, daughter Robin Taylor (Johnny) of Oliver Springs, and daughter Yvette Abbott of Oliver Springs. Additionally, he leaves behind loving brothers and sisters Hobert Griffith, Homer Griffith, Maynard Griffith, Bobby Griffith, Willie Henley, Phyllis Massengale, and Carolyn Lawson.

“Papaw” was especially proud of his many grand and great-grandchildren and was constantly encouraging them to love and hold their families close. These include Joshua Woods, Brooke Tinker, Amanda Sanford, Sabra Beth Robinson, Cody Tinker, Zachary Griffith, Ethan Griffith, Isabel Griffith, Brady Woods, Taylor Pickard, Cadence Taylor, Emma Robinson, James Chase, Eugene Robinson, Illiana Taylor, LilaAnne Taylor, Isiah Taylor, and Damian Woods. They loved their Papaw and he loved spending time with them.

Demcie was a quiet man who loved his family dearly and was truly their patriarch. The only thing that rivaled his love of his family was his love of his cars and dogs. Later in life, he obtained a couple of goats that just kept on reproducing; his family liked to tease him that he had become a goat herder. He couldn’t stand to be idle unless he was on his porch swing enjoying the peacefulness. He would not allow himself to fail at anything he did. He was his family’s “handyman” because they felt there was nothing he couldn’t fix.

Visitation will be Monday, July 29 from 4-7 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 7 pm, with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, July 30 at 11 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Griffith family. www.sharpfh.com.

