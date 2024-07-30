Deborah Lynne Bryant, Rockwood

Deborah Lynne Bryant, age 70 of Rockwood passed away at her home on Monday, July 29, 2024. She was born in Detroit, Michigan but lived in Roane County for many years. She was nicknamed “Debbie Doo” because of her kind heart and always doing for others. She was a graduate of Roane State Community College and from the University of Tennessee.

Deborah worked for TVA as a Skilled Construction Laborer. She was an entrepreneur and had a yard sale business and also a ceramic business. She had an “eye” for artwork and a huge love of animals.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnie and Margaret (Lawrence) Nealy;

Sisters, Tuttie Works and Sheryl Donly; brother, Ty Nealy.

She is survived by her son, Cory Goin, and wife Tracie;

Sisters, Susie McDonald and husband Jim, Becky Conner, Lisa Fields, and husband Clayton, and Glenda Nealy;

Brothers, Mike Nealy and friend Brandy Stepp and John Nealy and wife Terri;

Grandchildren, Cory Jr., Marshall, and Nichole Goin;

Great-granddaughter, Jessica Goin;

Brother-in-law, Nolan Works;

And many other family members and good friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...