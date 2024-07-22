Darrell G. Wilson Jr, Wartburg

Darrell G. Wilson, Jr. age 44 of Wartburg, born January 29, 1980, went home to be with the Lord on July 19, 2024. Darrell was a kindhearted man with three lovely children, Paige, Lucas, and Ryan, which he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Rev. Dewey Wilson and Corine Wilson, Reid, and Betty Freels. Uncles: Mark, Jerry, and Troy Wilson.

He is survived by his children: Paige, Lucas, and Ryan, and their mother Tiffany Wilson.

Parents: Darrell and Cheryl Wilson.

Sister and brother-in-law: Angie and Anthony LaRue.

He was loved by his niece and nephew: Savannah Headrick and Darius LaRue.

Those that knew him, knew his struggles, Those that love him, know his struggles are over!

Peace be with him and his family.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 22, 2024, from 5-7 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral Services will follow at 7 pm with Bro. Jim Disney and Bro. Ralph Nance officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 am Flatfork Cemetery, Wartburg, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Darrell G. Wilson, Jr.

