Darlene (Burress) Giles, 66

Darlene (Burress) Giles, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 10, 2024. Although her family is grieved that she is no longer present on this earth, they are rejoicing knowing she has been reunited with her mother, Rosa Lee Burress.

Darlene was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan. After giving her life to Jesus as a child, Darlene remained a faithful Christian woman throughout her life. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She was a beloved wife, mother, nana, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Darlene worked for MIG Insurance in Oak Ridge for 30+ years where her dedication was deeply appreciated.

Survivors include:

Her loving husband of 47 years, Jack Giles

Daughter Melissa Roysden (Clais)

Father Thomas Burress

Brother Kenton Burress (Bobbi)

Sister Rosetta Beets (Larry)

Granddaughters Kendyll and Keira Roysden

and many other family members and friends.

The Receiving of Friends will be held on Saturday, July 13, from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM, with the Funeral service following at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

