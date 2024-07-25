Dannie Lee Jeffers, Clinton

Dannie Lee Jeffers, age 66, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at his residence.  He was born on January 7, 1958, to the late James and Ellen Ruth “Phillips” Jeffers.  He was a veteran of the US Army.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings James Jeffers, Katie Sue Jeffers, Joanne Clark, and Infant James Larry

Dannie is survived by

Children… Josh Eugene Archer (Miranda), Jonathan David Jeffers (Claudia), and Victoria D. Jeffers

Stepson… Justin L Montgomery (Erin)

Siblings… Pat Pryse, Mary Reynolds (Roger), Linda Jeffers, and Jimmy Jeffers (Jackie)

Best friend Mark Weaver (Telesa) and Rick Weaver

Several grandchildren and a host of other family and friends

The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice and nurse Molly

The family will have a private graveside at a later date. 

