DA says No Charges to be Filed on CPD Officer After the Death of Isaiah Hill

This Memorandum documents the findings of fact and legal conclusions of the District Attorney

General regarding the officer involved shooting incident on March 3, 2024 following an

investigation. The investigation was initiated and its scope was targeted at determining whether

a crime occurred in connection with this shooting.

On March 3, 2024 the District Attorney General was informed by the Clinton Police Department

(C.P.D.) that there had been an officer involved shooting in the City of Clinton. In conformity

with our established policy and in consultation with Clinton Police Chief, Vaughn Becker, I requested that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (T.B.I.) conduct an investigation into the shooting to provide their enhanced resources and independence to the process to make a thorough determination of what happened. That investigation is now complete. I have reviewed the investigative file and other materials and after weighing all of those things have formed the opinions and conclusions that follow.

INVESTIGATION

It was initially established that the Clinton Police Department began all of the appropriate early

measures to respond to the urgent medical treatment of the subject, to take and document control

of the scene, to identify potential witnesses and to preserve evidence while awaiting a T.B.I.

response. I contacted the T.B.I. and they agreed to undertake an investigation and began

mobilizing their response to the scene of the shooting in Clinton. The T.B.I. arrived at the scene

and took charge of the investigation.

The investigation included documentation and collection of evidence at the scene, collection of

video recordings from the officer’s vehicle and a neighbor’s ring camera as well as interviews of

witnesses and the Clinton Officer. A blood sample was taken from the C.P.D. officer and a

record of his medical treatment for an injury received in the incident was obtained together with other evidence. The primary purpose of the investigation was to determine if a crime was committed by the officer or in C.P .D. ‘s response to the call for service.

The investigation revealed that a little after 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 3, 2024 a 911 call for

service was received from Patricia McMahon requesting assistance regarding her reportedly

suicidal grandson at 1000 Medaris Street in Clinton at the Calloway Village Apartments. This

call resulted in C.P.D. Officer Matt Howell (hereinafter, “Howell”) responding to the call. At the

time, Howell was performing patrol duties inside the City of Clinton. He was wearing a police

uniform and driving a marked police patrol vehicle. Howell’s vehicle was equipped with a

camera.

Prior to the arrival at the scene by Howell, the subject of the call – later identified as Isaiah Gregory Hill, age 25 (hereinafter, “Hill”), had apparently exhibited behaviors or made statements that caused the 911 caller to believe he was suicidal.

Upon Howell’s arrival, he knew that he was responding to a call related to a suicidal person. He

exited his vehicle and walked around the front of the vehicle to approach the residence to which

he had been dispatched. He heard a woman yell, “he wants to kill himself.” As he came around

the front of his vehicle, Howell observed Hill. HiJl was carrying a large knife and began quickly

approaching .Howell in a fashion that was described by one witness as “darting” at Howell and

by another as “chasing” Howell. Howell commanded Hill to, “drop it” and to “get back, get

back” but Hill continued toward Howell while wielding the large knife. Howell quickly

retreated backwards and away from the approaching Hill. Howell drew his semi-automatic

issued pistol from its holster and fired two shots at Hill. Howell fell backwards as he was

retreating and broke a bone in his arm as a result. From the time Howell opened the door of his

vehicle upon arrival at the call and until the second shot was fired, approximately 12 seconds

elapsed.

Hill was struck by both bullets fired by Howell. Immediately after the shooting Howell stood

and kicked away the knife that Hill was carrying and retrieved first-aid equipment from his

vehicle. As he was getting the first-aid equipment from his vehicle, Howell heard someone yell,

“get down” which caused him to look back toward Hill. He observed that Hill was back up and

walking toward the apartment. Howell was concerned that Hill would get a knife and moved

toward him. As Howell approached Hill, Hill collapsed back to the ground. Howell began

administering first-aid to Hill. While rendering aid, Howell asked Hill, “why did you force me

to shoot you” and Hill replied, “l want to die.” Witnesses at the scene observed Howell

rendering aid to Hill and saying to him, “stay with me.”

Howell directed another C.P.D officer to caJI for an ambulance and at least one witness called for

medical assistance for Hill and an ambulance responded to the scene. Hill was loaded into the

ambulance and transpo11ed to the hospital. Hill told a responding EMS employee that he wanted

to die and that he was unlucky because he wasn’t shot in the head. Hill asked the EMS personnel

to just let him die. Sadly~ Hill was declared deceased later that evening. His body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

The scene revealed pools and trails of blood within the residence and outside of it that were not

part of the police response but were consistent with reports that Hill was suicidal. It was also

determined that Hill had cut his wrists prior to police arrival and had lost a substantial quantity of

blood. A large knife was recovered from the scene and prescription medicines were found

within Hill’s bedroom.

The autopsy revealed that Hill had wounds to his arms that were consistent with self-inflicted

wounds intended to result in death by loss of blood. In addition, there were two gunshot wounds.

Both bullets were found upon autopsy. One created a penetrating wound of the torso and the

other was to the right side of the chest that remained just under the skin and did not penetrate the

chest cavity. A toxicology study of Hill’s blood revealed the presence of nicotine, caffeine,

ketamine, cyclobenzaprine, 10-Hydroxycarbazepine, ariprazole and buprenorphine. The

ketamine was likely administered during emergency medical treatment. The 10-Hydroxycarbazepine, cyclobenzaprine, aripiprazole and buprenorphine were found to be presentin therapeutic concentrations and typically used for the treatment of epileptic seizures, muscle relaxation, schizophrenia and opioid dependence, respectively. The presence of these drugs was also consistent with prescription medications found within Hill’s bedroom.

The cause of death was found to be a gunshot wound to the torso and the manner of death was found to be homicide ( one person causing the death of another). The forensic pathologist informed the T.B.I. that in addition, the injuries to Hill’s wrists were substantial in that he had severed arteries in both wrists and would have resulted in him bleeding to death.

There were witnesses to these events. The statements from witnesses were all consistent with

one another, the limited video footage available and the physical evidence. There is one

exception to this and that is a statement from Hill’s grandmother, who made the original 911 call.

That inconsistent report wiJI be addressed later in this memo. Witnesses observed Howell’s brief

encounter with Hill as being consistent with Howell’s report. Witnesses heard Howell give

commands to Hill that were ignored and they observed Hill “darting” or “chasing” at Howell.

Witnesses heard two gunshots. There were two rounds missing from the magazine of Howell’s

firearm, two shots heard on a video/audio recording, two spent cartridges found at the scene and

two bullet wounds to Hill.

Hill’s medical history, prescribed medication, medicine found in his blood, repo11s by his

grandmother of his being suicidal, observed injuries to his wrists and blood at the scene as well

as his statements to Howell and EMS personnel were all consistent with him suffering from

mental illness and being suicidal at the time of the incident. His behavior at the scene and

statements are also consistent with him trying to induce “suicide by cop” inasmuch as he

expressed twice on the scene that he charged Howell because he wanted to die and that he hoped

to be shot in the head and wanted the EMS personnel to let him die.

Howell also received medical care follo1vving the incident. As he was retreating from the oncoming Hill, Howell fell backwards and injured his arm. Howe]] was transported to the Methodist Medical Center Emergency Department. As the result of being involved in an officer involved shooting. Howell was drug screened. No impairing drugs or classes of drugs were found to be in his system. In addition, Howell was diagnosed with a fracture of the radius bone in his forearm.

Turning to Hill’s grandmother, Patricia McMahan, she made an original written statement to C.P.D. In that statement she described that Hill had not slept for four days and seemed depressed, anxious and teetering on the brink of what she described as “full blown psychosis.”

She indicated that he had experienced psychosis before, that he was afraid he was going to repeat

that experience, believed there was no help or hope for him and that he seemed suicidal. Hill had

apparently told her during the day that he needed help and couldn’t calm his nerves. She

described his efforts to calm himself by watching T.V. or going on a drive. Ultimately, she

desc1ibed that he stabbed himself with a large knife and that she “saw blood all over the place.”

She then called 911 and Hill ran outside. She said that Hill “still had the knife in his hand and

the officer told him to put it down but he didn’t because he was suicidal and psychotic.” She

stated that the officer shot him at least twice.

After T.B.I. took over the investigation, arrangements were made for her to give them an

interview about what happened. She did not appear at the agreed place and time. As a result,

she was contacted by phone by the T.B.I. and responded that she would not speak to them.

Nevertheless, soon thereafter, she had telephone contact with a non-investigative T.B.I. staff

member and made a number of statements but never gave T.B.I. investigators an interview.

Thus, it is difficult to fully account for what she would have said. Her statements to this T.B.I.

employee were noted and portions are included here.

She alleges that an officer (it isn’t clear if this is directed at Howell or someone else) was

walking around the scene nonchalantly after the incident~

2. She believes there were three shots instead of two, She claims the final shot was fired after Hill was on the ground with Howell standing over him,

3. She knows Howell’s state of mind when he arrived on the call and that he was angry due

to a prior call for service,

4. She acknowledges that Howell told Hill to put down the knife before he fired,

5. She alleges that Howell shot Hill in the back,

6. She alleges that after Hill was down that Howell told him not to move and then shot him

agam,

7. She states that Howell should have used a taser, pepper spray, a dog or a billy c1ub,

8. She states that Howell should have called mobile crises and should have had his

emergency lights activated~

9. She asks why Howell didn’t have a back-up officer,

10. She alleges Howell came out of his vehic1e with his hand on his gun,

11. She alleges that Howell was aggressive toward her when he arrived by asking her if Hill

was amed,

12. She alleges that Howell had no training;

13. She alleges that Howell is a former Marine and suggests that he therefore knows of other

less than lethal ways to have dealt with Hill charging him:

14. She alleges that Howe]! should have gone back to his car if he was scared,

She alleges that an officer (it isn’t clear if this is directed at Howell or someone else) was

walking around the scene nonchalantly after the incident. She alleges that Hill did not get adequate immediate medical attention and was left laying

on the concrete to die, and Finally, she alleges that if Hill were blond and not bi-racial that he would have gotten

help.

There was no other information regarding the context or basis for these statements, so we have to

proceed based upon what is available. Some of these points were allegations and not based upon

her actual observations. We will segregate them for these purposes, but ultimately deal with

both categories of points she raised.

FINDINGS OF FACT AND LEGAL CONCLUSION

The State’s opinion as to a finding of facts as well as its legal conclusions are contained in this

section.

At the time of this incident, Howell was a properly attired, equipped, certified and on-duty law

enforcement officer operating within his geographic jurisdiction. He was driving a marked

police vehicle and was dispatched to the scene following a 911 call for service regarding a

suicidal male. Within seconds of his arrival and before any reasonable officer under similar

circumstances could have differently assessed or acted regarding the situation they were walking

into, he was charged by a knife wielding male who closed to within feet of him. Within those

few seconds, Howell observed the knife and the risk to his life. He commanded Hill to both stop

and drop the knife. Hill did neither and Howell fired two shots. Both shots struck Hi11 and one

of those shots ultimately killed Hill.

Based upon police training and scholarship regarding knife wielding subjects, Hill placed Howell

in reasonable fear of death or serious bodily injury. Howell was trained that he was legally

authorized to defend himself under such circumstances and likely was not able to draw his gun

and stop Hill as early as he would have been taught. Any concern Howell had about his own

safety was not a baseless state of mind or blind adherence to training. Howell was, in fact, not

able to stop Hill before Hill came so close as to cause Howell to be injured as he fell while

avoiding Hill’s attack.

In evaluating the witness statements, photographs, autopsy, audio and video recordings, physical

and all other evidence, it is found that they are all consistent and mutually corroborative. As

previously noted, Hill’s grandmother, Particia McMahan, makes some statements about what she

observed that are not consistent with the rest of the case file. Some of those statements or issues

are material. Those conflicting mate1ial issues together with some of her allegations must be

directly resolved.

All of the evidence indicates that two shots were fired instead of three. There is no reason to

believe and it is clear that Hill was not shot in the back, after he had fallen or as the result of not

being still when on the ground.

Patricia McMahan indicated that Hill did not receive medical care or at least not prompt medical

care. All of the evidence suggests that Hill did receive prompt medical care. HowelI himself

stated that he retrieved first-aid equipment and began administering aid to Hill. Howell reports a brief conversation he had with Hill while providing aid. In addition, witnesses observed Howell

providing aid to Hill. Finally, an EMS responder, who also spoke to Hill, observed that he could

not see the actual gunshot wounds because they had already been bandaged; presumably by

Howell. Since it appears clear that Hill did receive prompt medical care, there is no further need

to address the claim that Hill’s racial background caused first responders not to give him care.

Reflecting upon the nature of this inquiry and the standard of review in officer involved

shootings, the primary purpose of this investigation is to detennine whether a crime occurred in

the shooting death of Isiah Hill. In making that evaluation, the facts are determined based on the

evidence and they are examined in light of the law provided by the Tennessee Legislature. The

standard of performance of an officer under these circumstances is not perfection. Indeed, this

process must be shielded against the temptation of substituting the deliberate, studied and

pressure-free examination that an investigation like this a11ows as the measuring stick for an

officer’s conduct. In the twelve seconds Howell had before firing the second shot, he did not

have the opportunity to know Hill’s intent, capability, medical or mental health history or to see

in the dark as if it were day time or to rewind the video to take a closer look at what was in Hill’s

hand. We will evaluate Howell’s actions under the circumstances and against the legal standard

as performed by an officer under the same or similar circumstances. This is not to imply that

Howe11 ‘s actions were or were not appropriate, but rather to discuss the standard for reviewing

Howell’s conduct.

Turning now to some of the remaining allegations or comments of Hill’s grandmother. I will

augment her arguments or questions with some others that I have heard in regard to other officer

involved shootings. Inasmuch as they often arise at some point in the process for a family or a

community, we should go ahead and address them now.

For many years officers have been taught about the so calIed “”21 foot rule” regarding aggression

toward them by a knife wielding subject. This rule or guidance to police officers maintains that

if a knife wielding subject is charging an officer and comes within 21 feet of the officer, that the

office(s life is endanger or he or she is exposed to a substantial risk of serious bodily injury due

to the inability to reliably draw a firearm and fire two shots to stop a charging suspect under

those circumstances in less time than the suspect can cover the 21 feet. It is my understanding

that in recent years that distance has been increased due to additional research. There is no law

setting this 21 foot standard or some longer distance in Tennessee and I don’t rely on it

exclusively. Nevertheless, I do conclude that Hill was armed and running, darting or chasing

toward Howell and was much closer to Howell than 21 feet at the time Howell fired; based upon

a review of the video/audio evidence.

The investigation described to this point provides the needed info1mation to address several of

the allegations or issues raised by Ms. McMahan. She alleges that a dog, billy club, taser or

pepper spray should have been used instead of gunshots. She also adds that Marine training

(presumably hand to hand combat) should have been used. I will add to that list a bean bag gun,

verbal de-escalation techniques or shooting the suspect in the arm or leg. Ms. McMahan also

adds calling mobile crisis or retreating to the safety of the police cruiser as other alternatives.

The short answer to al] of these issues is that every situation is unique and that in the proper

situation any of these things, except aiming at a subject”s arms or legs. could be appropriate and are used from time to time. The problem in this situation was that there was not time or

opportunity for any of these alternative tools or strategies.

If there had been a stand-off or if Hill had allowed Howell to talk to him or for other officers to

arrive on the scene, things may have been different. However, Hill dictated how and when

Howell had to respond. It appears from the investigation that Hill accurately came to the same

conclusion. The evidence and the statements of Hill and his grandmother indicate he wanted to

die. The medical examiner indicates that death was not just Hi11’s goal but that he had already

fatally cut himselfand although he did not die from those wounds, he would have. Hill wanted

to die and as he told Howell and the EMS responder, he wanted Howell to ki11 him or as it is

sometimes phrased, perform “suicide by cop.” By charging Howell with a knife, Hill apparently

made the decision to force the police to shoot him because his attack would allow no other

action.

As mentioned earlier, all of these tools and techniques have utility in certain circumstances. But,

they are either not reliable enough or quick acting enough to stop a charging knife-wielding

subject at close range, nor was there sufficient time to recognize the need for those tools or

techniques for them to be used. In the case of billy clubs or hand to hand combat, the officer is

not required to give or substantially risk his life by allowing a charging man with a knife to get

close enough to use an impact weapon or hand to hand combat to disarm him. Tasers can be

very useful in the right situation, but require that both barbed wires fired from the Taser gun to

not only hit the subject but successfully penetrate any clothing and lodge in the skin. Bean bag

or less than lethal shotguns are also wonderful tools, but officers do not exit their vehicles on

suicide calls with less than lethal shotguns in their hands until or unless it is determined that such

a device could be helpful. There just wasn’t a time or opportunity for those things in this

paiiicular instance.

Although not mentioned in connection with this matter, observers in such situations often ask

why the police didn’t just shoot the subject in the arm or leg to keep them from fleeing or

fighting. Police officers are trained to fire at the center mass of the body until the threat stops.

Firing at a moving arm or leg is very difficult outside of Hollywood depictions. This technique

is less likely to stop the subject and more likely to create stray rounds travelling down range

thereby posing a risk to bystanders. This practice is universally found to be a poor choice and it

is often prohibited.

In light of all of the foregoing, I do not find sufficient evidence to believe Howell could be

convicted of a crime. I do not even find probable cause that Howell committed a crime. In fact,

I find no basis to believe there is any fault whatsoever with Howell ‘s performance on the night of

Hill’s death no matter what standard is used. I cannot imagine what he could reasonably be

expected to have done differently and in fact, in many ways Howell was called into a trap that

night that caused him to have to fight for his own life and that he is still dealing with through the

lingering cloud of this investigation. Accordingly, there will be no criminal charges filed against

Officer Howell.

That said, I cannot help but turn to the real issue from that night that caused the death of Isiah

Hill. In doing so, perhaps some good can be done for other suffering citizens in this or other communities by discussing the hard truth. By all appearances, the indirect but in many ways real

cause of Hill’s death was mental illness. Too often l observe that citizens are suffering from

mental illness and living in homelessness or are rendered especially vulnerable and preyed upon

as crime victims or resort to self-medicating with street drugs or pose a violent danger to

themselves or others or otherwise commit crimes and thus the criminal justice system and jails

are overwhelmed and not designed for or properly equipped to address those behavior issues.

Hill and his grandmother recognized that he was menta;ly ill. He was taking medication that

suggested that he had received treatment for a mental health condition. Hill and his grandmother

apparently knew that he was having a mental health crisis, that he was de-stabilizing and that

during the preceding days and his final day he was becoming what she described as “psychotic.”

I would observe that time and time again there aren’t sufficient resources to deal with mental

illness and those that seek help often don’t get help or don’t get enough help. Through informal

conversations, it seems that our community is aware that mental health services are inadequate

but somehow, as a society, we seem resigned to accept that situation or we see no answers. I

continue to hope that we can do better.

