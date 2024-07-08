Connie Lee West “Lee”, Clinton

Connie Lee West, “Lee” age 76 of Clinton, passed away on July 3, 2024.

Lee proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Fireman on his ship and was awarded the National Defense Medal during his enlistment. In 1970 he began his career with Norfolk Southern and worked until his retirement in 2005. His “happy place” was on the back of his motorcycle. He was a member of the Cheyenne River Nomads and traveled from Tennessee to South Dakota every year. In addition to his motorcycle, he loved nature and especially his fur babies. In his younger years, he enjoyed scuba diving and mountain biking. His Native American brothers in South Dakota were very special to him.

Lee is preceded in death by his wife, Edna Mae West; father, Oscar West; mother, Lola McDaniel, and her husband Jack; son, Carver Lovely.

Survived by his daughters, Sherrill Christopher and Aundria del Pino, and husband Roberto; grandson, Cody Christopher; brothers, Henry Houston, Norman Schuler, Jay Shepherd, Harlen Gunville, and Jimmy War Eagle; special nephew, Ervin Bunch; special friends, Michelle and Harry Reed, Lori, and Rodney Davis; his special fur babies.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday, July 8, 2024, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 7 pm.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the West family.

