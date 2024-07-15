Cody Landon Brown, 29, Kingston

News Department 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 318 Views

Cody Landon Brown, age 29, of Kingston, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born May 8, 1995, in Knoxville and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Cody was a member of the Union Lodge No. 38 F&AM. He enjoyed collecting knives and guns. He was also a great cook. 

Preceded in death by his brother, Bryor; grandmother, Patty Moore; great-grandparents, Ebb & Barbara Moore and Tom & Ruby Smith.

SURVIVORS

Parents                   Jason & Tina Brown of Kingston

Wife                         Haley Brown of Harriman

Sister                       Bryley Brown of Kingston

Grandmother          Dixie Brown of Kingston

Grandfathers          Wildie Brown & wife, Charlotte of Evansville

                               Terry Moore & wife, Teresa of Kingston

Uncles                    Mark Brown of Kingston

                               Randy Brown & wife, Connie of Harriman

Great Uncle           Lester Smith of Kingston

Fur Babies              Banjo & Fly Rod

Several extended family members and a host of friends

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 pm, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home with Masonic service following at 12:00 pm, in the chapel conducted by Kingston Masonic Lodge. Interment will follow the service at Lawnville Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Linda Sheldon (Mamaw), Oakdale

Ms. Linda Sheldon (Mamaw), age 69 of Oakdale passed away at her home on Saturday, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.