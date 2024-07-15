Cody Landon Brown, 29, Kingston

Cody Landon Brown, age 29, of Kingston, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born May 8, 1995, in Knoxville and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Cody was a member of the Union Lodge No. 38 F&AM. He enjoyed collecting knives and guns. He was also a great cook.
Preceded in death by his brother, Bryor; grandmother, Patty Moore; great-grandparents, Ebb & Barbara Moore and Tom & Ruby Smith.
SURVIVORS
Parents Jason & Tina Brown of Kingston
Wife Haley Brown of Harriman
Sister Bryley Brown of Kingston
Grandmother Dixie Brown of Kingston
Grandfathers Wildie Brown & wife, Charlotte of Evansville
Terry Moore & wife, Teresa of Kingston
Uncles Mark Brown of Kingston
Randy Brown & wife, Connie of Harriman
Great Uncle Lester Smith of Kingston
Fur Babies Banjo & Fly Rod
Several extended family members and a host of friends
The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 pm, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home with Masonic service following at 12:00 pm, in the chapel conducted by Kingston Masonic Lodge. Interment will follow the service at Lawnville Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.