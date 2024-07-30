CNS names Manhattan Legacy Service, Kiesler Police Supply as Small Businesses of the Year

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) honored Manhattan Legacy Service, LLC, and Kiesler Police Supply, Inc., as Small Businesses of the Year for fiscal year 2023. Manhattan Legacy Service has supported the Y-12 National Security Complex since 2017 by providing business and technical services. Kiesler Police Supply has provided Pantex with supplies for the site’s Protective Force since 2015.

Protégé excels

In 2021, Manhattan Legacy Service (MLS) signed a mentor-protégé agreement with Y-12. This agreement helped the company grow their business and provide knowledgeable and experienced employees to CNS. The company also received assistance from APEX Accelerator, which assists businesses in competing in federal, state and local government contracting.

On winning the award, Diana West, president and CEO of MLS, said, “This is the result of the knowledgeable and experienced employees who continue to be dedicated to providing quality service to Consolidated Nuclear Security. As a protégé of the Mentor-Protégé program, MLS could not have been this successful without the assistance of not only the mentor, Bill Barrett of Y-12 Field Intelligence, but also Greta Ownby of Y-12 Small Business, Jutta Bangs of APEX Accelerator, and the Y-12 Procurement group.”

“Exceptional company”

Kelli Culp of Y-12 Procurement nominated MLS for Small Business of the Year.

“The owner and her team are dependable, efficient, and easy to work with—an exceptional company overall,” she said,

MLS provides consultation, guidance, knowledge, and expertise to Y-12 and other U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) prime contractors. In 2023, their personnel mentored new employees in the NNSA Office of Defense Programs Strategic Materials Production Modernization, providing valuable background and perspective in national security.

MLS also provided technical and programmatic nuclear nonproliferation support for CNS Program Integration. Further, through the precious metal recycle and reuse program, MLS has saved DOE approximately $1.2 million. By identifying and removing difficult materials that have been stored for more than 20 years, MLS has and continues to open space for CNS’s reuse.

Kiesler delivers critical items

“It was a wonderful surprise to win this award,” Kiesler representative Amy King said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to actually meet some of the people I work with on a regular basis via phone and e-mail.”

Kiesler was nominated by Matthew Rainey of Supply Chain Management, who said Kielser is proactive and provides great customer service to Pantex.

“Kiesler Police Supply has been instrumental in procuring equipment for our Protective Force,” he said. “Over the last year, they have been able to assist us in meeting our ammunition needs and have always been willing to go the extra mile for us. They have also delivered ahead of schedule on some critical items that were impacted by supply chain issues. Kiesler continues to work to find solutions for us on items that are becoming increasingly hard to procure due to global strains on supply.”

Dedication to small businesses

CNS continued its commitment to small businesses in 2023, spending more than $500 million with small businesses. Y-12 spent more than $400 million with small businesses, including $134 million in the East Tennessee region. Pantex spent $138.2 million with small businesses, including $75.4 million spent in the Amarillo area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...