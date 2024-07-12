Christopher Ray “Skeeter” Moser, Briceville

Christopher Ray “Skeeter” Moser, age 47 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on April 18, 1977, he was the son of Von Moser and the late Henrietta Hayes Moser. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother: Russell Moser, and his sister: Angie Seibers.

He loved riding his ATV and enjoyed the outdoors and fishing.

He is survived by his father: Von Moser of Briceville, Tennessee; daughter: Amber Duff of Caryville, Tennessee; brothers: Darrell Stocks and David Stocks both of Briceville, Wendell Moser and Von Lynn Moser both of Rocky Top, Tennessee and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is honored to serve the family of Christopher Ray “Skeeter” Moser.

