Charles “Eddie” Edgar Pettiford, Clinton

Charles “Eddie” Edgar Pettiford, known affectionately as Eddie, passed away on July 21, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Born on December 10, 1957, to Joyce Pettiford and Charles Pettiford, Eddie was a lifelong resident of Clinton, TN, and a pillar of the auto community that he loved so dearly.

His career as an auto mechanic was notable by his dedication to the understanding of both the mechanics of automobiles and motorcycles alike. Eddie was well-known for his skills and his mechanical expertise was appreciated by members of his community, family, and many friends.

Eddie through his former marriage was a caring Father and stepfather to his son, Lance Pettiford, and his former stepson, Dennis Sharp, and his family. Eddie helped raise his stepson, Denny Sharp, and welcomed Denny’s wife, Waynette Sharp, and also his step-grandchildren, Tanner and Kami Sharp, into his life to which they all shared many happy memories together. To his son, Lance Pettiford, he brought many memories of happiness, laughter, trips, creativity, and passions that he has passed along to him. In 2019, Eddie welcomed his first grandson, Henry Pettiford, into the world. He will be remembered as a beautiful soul, a beloved friend, and a warm-hearted Father in both his children’s lives, the lives of his former stepchildren, and many friends he brought happiness to.

Eddie was THE rebel without a cause. He was meant for speed, and he would be proud to state that himself. He was an avid lover of automobiles and motorcycles, a craftsman, and no one could ever say that he couldn’t lift a hand to do anything himself. Eddie was a hard worker and skilled at many things he touched.

Eddie was preceded in death by his Father, Charles Pettiford. His memory will be forever held in the hearts of his surviving family: his Mother, Joyce Pettiford; his Sister, Brenda Ogg; his Son, Lance Pettiford; and his Grandson, Henry Pettiford. He will also be survived in memory by Denny Sharp; Denny’s wife, Waynette; and Denny’s children, Tanner and Kami Sharp.

‍The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 South Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN with a celebration of life service to follow in the chapel. Eddie will be laid to rest at 11:00 am, Friday, July 26, 2024, at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.‍

Speakers at the service will include his son, Lance Pettiford; his former stepson, Dennis Sharp; and anyone else willing to speak on the wonderful memories we all shared with Eddie.

‍Charles Edgar “Eddie” Pettiford will be remembered as a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. His legacy will live on the friendships and memories he built, both in steel and in the hearts of those who knew him.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

