Carol Ann Boggs, Clinton

The family of Carol Ann Boggs, 78, of Clinton, is saddened to announce her passing on April 30, 2024, after a brief in a skilled nursing facility. Carol was born on March 26, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Hanley and Mildred Hughes. Carol married her childhood sweetheart, Raymond Boggs. Carol used her secretarial training and work experience to secure employment with Lancer-Clinton, Handley Optical, CTI, Siemens, Pro2Serve, and PerkinElmer. Carol enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and sewing. She was an active member of Women in Faith. Carol enjoyed get-togethers with family and friends. She touched the lives of many.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Boggs,

brother Donald Hughes, brother Burgett Hughes, brother David Hughes, brother Robert Hughes, sister.

Lulabelle Kojich, sister Naomi Behymer, sister Betty Lappalainen.

Carol is survived by daughter, Angela (Jim) Clute, and grandson, Austin Clute.

A Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2024, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S Charles G Seivers

Blvd, Clinton. TN 37716 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A service will follow, with Pastor Wayne Hedrick

officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to: Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee 136 Harvest Lane Maryville, TN 37801

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...